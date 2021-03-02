Uber spins off robotic delivery unit, takes stake in new startup

When the pandemic hit -- boosting Uber’s food delivery sales but decimating its ride-hailing business -- the company’s other bets looked increasingly like a liability. Under mounting pressure from investors to turn its first-ever profit, Khosrowshahi moved to unload even more units and make more investments. The company sold its electric bike division Jump to Lime, and led an $170 million investment in the startup. In December, it sold is autonomous driving unit to Aurora Innovation Inc., and invested $400 million. The next day, Uber announced it was selling its air taxi service Uber Elevate to Joby Aviation, and was boosting its investment in the startup to $125 million.