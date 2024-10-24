Companies
More than half of Uber's 1 mn fleet in the country comprises bike taxis and auto
Varun Sood 5 min read 24 Oct 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Summary
- The San Francisco-headquartered company claims that 3% or 30,000 of its taxis, are electric.
Bengaluru: Bike taxis and autos outnumber cars on Uber Technologies' fleet of 1 million taxis in the country, accounting for about a third of the American ride-hailing company's total revenue.
