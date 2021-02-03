Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion

Drizly has had a breakout year as consumers stuck at home ordered in alcohol instead of venturing to the store. The Boston-based company operates in more than 1,400 U.S. cities connecting customers with local stores to order beer, wine and liquor. In May, around the height of U.S. lockdowns, sales were about 400% above historical levels, the company said. Consumers both ordered more frequently and bought more per order, it said at the time.