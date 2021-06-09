Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Uber to hire 250 engineers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Uber to hire 250 engineers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Uber’s tech teams have been invested in building technology to enable safer rides and delivery across cities,. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Livemint

  • The current round of hiring will strengthen the company’s rider and driver growth, delivery, eats, digital payments, risk and compliance, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety and finance technology teams

Bengaluru: Mobility firm Uber is recruiting close to 250 engineers for its Bengaluru and Hyderabad-based teams, as it looks to expand the scope of operations for its engineering and product work in India.

The current round of hiring will strengthen the company’s rider and driver growth, delivery, eats, digital payments, risk and compliance, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety and finance technology teams, Uber said on Wednesday.

These roles are currently split between the Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centers.

Uber’s hiring plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in over 10,000 cities across the globe.

Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director – Engineering, Uber said, “Our teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru work on important global mandates, and pioneer various industry-first innovations. In order to serve more people across the globe, we’re expanding our teams and are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively solve mobility and delivery challenges across all our global markets.’’

Uber has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, Eats, Marketplace, Risk and Payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.

Uber’s tech teams have been invested in building technology to enable safer rides and delivery across cities, including enabling mask-detection features and updating maps across countries.

To facilitate more effective social distancing measures, Uber’s engineers have been accelerating digital payments in several countries, and also using machine learning and artificial intelligence to digitise several parts of Uber’s operations, including driver onboarding, and uploading digital menus.

