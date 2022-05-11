Uber to hire 500 more engineers for Bengaluru, Hyderabad tech centres

“We have some partnerships with city governments etc., like certain cities in US, where the cities actually want Uber to help out. So we use (our) data to help out," he said. “Same thing in India as well. Wherever it’s (public data) available we use it, and it’s an ongoing work for us. This is why we want to partner with the Karnataka government to be able to build the tech center in one of the universities and actually partner with them very closely," he told Mint.