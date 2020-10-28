Home >Companies >News >Uber to offer 12,000 free rides in 8 Indian cities
Ride hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has partnered with the National Association for the Blind
Uber to offer 12,000 free rides in 8 Indian cities

Updated: 28 Oct 2020, 07:21 AM IST

These cities include Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Ride hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), Delhi to facilitate 12,000 free rides (worth over 25 lakhs) to blind, low-vision and other disabled persons, as well as their caregivers and teachers.

The association, which will be valid from October to December 2020, will enable their safe access to educational and training institutes as well as work places in eight cities, a statement said.

In each of these cities, Uber's partnership with NAB will be implemented in collaboration with its local chapter - NAB Delhi in New Delhi.

