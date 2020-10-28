Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Uber to offer 12,000 free rides in 8 Indian cities
Ride hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has partnered with the National Association for the Blind

Uber to offer 12,000 free rides in 8 Indian cities

1 min read . 07:21 AM IST Staff Writer

These cities include Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Ride hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), Delhi to facilitate 12,000 free rides (worth over 25 lakhs) to blind, low-vision and other disabled persons, as well as their caregivers and teachers.

Ride hailing major Uber on Tuesday said it has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), Delhi to facilitate 12,000 free rides (worth over 25 lakhs) to blind, low-vision and other disabled persons, as well as their caregivers and teachers.

The association, which will be valid from October to December 2020, will enable their safe access to educational and training institutes as well as work places in eight cities, a statement said.

The association, which will be valid from October to December 2020, will enable their safe access to educational and training institutes as well as work places in eight cities, a statement said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

These cities include Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai, and Kolkata.

In each of these cities, Uber's partnership with NAB will be implemented in collaboration with its local chapter - NAB Delhi in New Delhi.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.