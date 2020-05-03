Uber to operate in 31 Indian cities with social distancing measures

Cab hailing platform Uber will be operational in 31 Indian cities that fall in orange and green zones, with additional safety and cautionary changes on rides to help maintain social distancing.

In orange zones, only one passenger is allowed in a cab, while in green zones Uber has recommended only two passengers but did not place any self-restrictions.

Uber rides will not be offered in red zones which include many of the major cities. The platform will, however, operate rides to hospitals and pharmacies for users via its 'Uber Essential' service in 6 cities including red zones such as Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Nashik, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad. It will also provide rides to healthcare workers under its 'Uber Medic' product that is currently live in 17 cities including some red zones.

The platform has also made it mandatory for all riders and drivers to wear masks while taking Uber rides. It also introduced free cancellations in case the driver or the rider feels there is a safety issue during the ride.

Senior citizens over 65 years of age, persons with existing ailments (comorbidities), pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 will not be allowed to use Uber cabs as directed by the government.

Air conditioned cabs will now be offered on request from drivers, Uber indicated in a blog published on Sunday. “You can either open the windows for ventilation or ask your driver to switch on the A/C in the fresh air mode only," the ride hailing platform said its blog.

“It’s vital that you feel protected when riding with us. Therefore, drivers and riders can cancel trips if they don’t feel comfortable due to safety reasons. In such cases, Uber will provide a full refund of cancellation charges, if the rider submits a cancellation request through the app," Uber added.

Uber decision to open up its rides in many cities with new social distancing norms after the centre allowed taxis and Cab aggregators d to function from May 4th in some district.

However, the centre's notification didn’t explicitly state whether two-wheeler taxis and shared vehicles operated by the like of Bounce, Yulu, and VOGO would be allowed on May 4th.

The centre said that districts will be split into three zones--Red, Orange, and Green--depending on the spread of covid-19 in each district. Red and Yellow zones will be treated as strict containment zones with very few relaxations on economic and commercial activities.

While Green zones--districts with no confirmed cased of covid-19 in the last 21 days--will have more relaxations including permission to ply public transport buses operating at 50% capacity.

Cab hailing services of major service providers including Ola and Uber had been suspended since 22 March, after the Indian government imposed a nation-wide lockdown that has now seen some relaxations in economic activities and public transportation.

