Uber to take $3 billion loss on Didi after China crackdown

Didi is still the most valuable equity stake in Uber’s portfolio of investments, which was valued at nearly $15 billion at the end of the second quarter. It also wasn’t the last to go public. In July, online food delivery startup Zomato Ltd. listed its shares in India, fetching a valuation of 910 million rupees ($12.2 billion). The IPO increased the value of Uber’s 9% stake to $1 billion from $100 million at the end of the second quarter.

