Uber’s $1.1 billion Drizly deal set to turbocharge online alcohol delivery

Uber’s $1.1 billion Drizly deal set to turbocharge online alcohol delivery3 min read . 12:51 PM IST
- Ride-hailing giant builds out offerings it can bring to homebound consumers
Uber Technologies Inc. said it reached a deal to buy alcohol-delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash, signaling the company’s ambitions to provide a wider range of items to consumers’ doorsteps.
The deal could further accelerate the growth of online alcohol sales, traditionally a small slice of U.S. booze consumption that widespread shelter-in-place orders boosted last year. Tuesday’s announcement marks the largest deal to date in the U.S. online alcohol space, according to the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, a trade group representing more than 350 distributors.
