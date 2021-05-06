Uber’s India business ‘adversely impacted’ due to rise in covid-19 cases

“We expect the segment's recovery to continue to be driven by improving vaccination rates in the US and several international markets more than offsetting headwinds in markets such as India and Brazil," said Nelson Chai, chief financial officer of Uber. According to a recent report by consulting firm RedSeer, India’s mobility sector returned to 69% of pre-covid volumes in March 2021, reaching 78 million rides between all services providers. Ola, Uber, and Rapido were the leading players in the country, the report said.