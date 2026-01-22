Ubisoft shake-up: 6 Games scrapped, studios closed, and ‘Sands of Time’ remake killed in massive reset

Ubisoft announced a restructuring effort on Wednesday that has seen as many as 6 games being cancelled along with studio closures, restructuring of its efforts into five ‘Creative Houses’.

The headliner among the cancelled games includes the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake which has been put into the dustbin after years of development. Other games that were cancelled include three new IP's, a mobile title and an unannounced project that did not meet the new ‘ enhanced quality’ standard.

Moreover, the company has also announced that it is delaying 7 games to 2027 ‘in order to ensure enhanced quality benchmarks are fully met’. Among the delayed games is widely expected to be the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake

Ubisoft Founder and CEO Yves Guillemot in a statement by the company on the layoffs and cancelled games said, “To put the Creative Houses in the best conditions to succeed, we decided to refocus our portfolio with a meaningfully revised 3-year roadmap and accelerate our cost reductions initiatives to rightsize the organization.”