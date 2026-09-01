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UBL sees premium beer growing 3x faster than market

Varuni Khosla
4 min read1 Sep 2026, 05:31 PM IST
Vivek Gupta, MD and CEO of United Breweries, said UBL has cut its estimated full-year cost impact from the Middle East conflict to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350-400 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400-500 crore, citing price increases in 24 states and cost-recovery measures.
Vivek Gupta, MD and CEO of United Breweries, said UBL has cut its estimated full-year cost impact from the Middle East conflict to ₹350-400 crore from ₹400-500 crore, citing price increases in 24 states and cost-recovery measures.
Summary

United Breweries has made a 110 crore investment in a new canning facility, aiming to boost production of Kingfisher and other premium brands despite rising input costs.

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United Breweries Ltd (UBL) expects its premium beer business to grow 20-25% annually over the next three to five years, nearly three times the pace of India’s broader beer market, as the brewer steps up investment in premium brands and expands its canning capacity.

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) expects its premium beer business to grow 20-25% annually over the next three to five years, nearly three times the pace of India’s broader beer market, as the brewer steps up investment in premium brands and expands its canning capacity.

Premium products currently account for about 10% of UBL’s business and are growing at more than 20% in volume, managing director and chief executive Vivek Gupta told Mint. The company is therefore stepping up investment in premium brands such as Heineken Silver and Kingfisher Ultra, while also expanding its canning capacity.

Premium products currently account for about 10% of UBL’s business and are growing at more than 20% in volume, managing director and chief executive Vivek Gupta told Mint. The company is therefore stepping up investment in premium brands such as Heineken Silver and Kingfisher Ultra, while also expanding its canning capacity.

UBL, which sells Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Premium, Heineken, Amstel and other brands, in an exchange filing on Tuesday, announced a 110 crore investment in a new canning facility at its Ellora brewery in Maharashtra, its second such investment this year after a canning line announced at its Nizam brewery in Telangana in July.

Also Read | Hotel chains take the road less travelled to find growth in obscure locations

The Ellora line is expected to start production by the end of September and will initially make cans of Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Premium, Bullet Strong and London Pilsner.

UBL currently gets about 20% of its sales nationally from cans, with the rest coming from bottles, Gupta said. Cans are growing faster than bottles in some states, helped by both premiumization and affordability. “A smaller can can offer a lower price point than a larger bottle, while also being easier to chill, store and carry,” he said.

The shift towards cans, however, is not simply a packaging change. Bottles remain more profitable because they can be collected and reused five or six times, while cans become relatively more attractive in markets where returnable bottles are difficult to collect, Gupta said.

The company is also dealing with higher aluminium costs, which have increased 10-15% amid the West Asia crisis, according to Gupta.

In the June quarter earnings call on 5 August, UBL said price increases across most states and its internal cost-recovery programme had begun to offset some of the pressure.

Premium play

It also said premium volumes rose about 17%, excluding deliberate cuts in some markets to protect profitability amid higher costs.

Also Read | Pernod Ricard India cuts at least 200 jobs in two years in major restructuring

The bigger question for brewers is whether India’s beer market can move beyond its relatively modest growth rate. Industry estimates peg the market for beer in India at 440-460 million cases a year, with UBL accounting for about half of the market. The company expects the category to grow 7-8% annually.

Karnataka’s beer category is growing at more than 35-40% following changes to its tax structure and retail model, he said. Maharashtra has grown more than 20% over the past two years, while other states have also seen stronger growth following policy changes.

Maharashtra is an important market for UBL, with more than 20% of the state’s alcohol retail outlets located there, Gupta said. Some outlets are also dedicated to beer and wine. The company expects demand to continue growing as new consumers reach the legal drinking age, provided the reforms remain in place.

The price gap between beer and entry-level spirits remains a key determinant of beer demand, Gupta said. Where the gap narrows, beer consumption tends to increase, making taxation a critical factor for the category.

“Beer has to be affordable. It has to be available. It has to be accessible,” Gupta said, pointing to Karnataka as an example of how policy changes can influence consumption.

Also Read | Luxury or budget? Hotel chains strike upon a juicy middle ground

Premiumisation is nevertheless becoming an increasingly important part of UBL’s growth strategy. Heineken Silver, which the company has launched in three states, is growing over 40% nationally, Gupta said. The company is also expanding its Kingfisher Ultra portfolio.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsUBL sees premium beer growing 3x faster than market

UBL sees premium beer growing 3x faster than market

Varuni Khosla
4 min read1 Sep 2026, 05:31 PM IST
Vivek Gupta, MD and CEO of United Breweries, said UBL has cut its estimated full-year cost impact from the Middle East conflict to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350-400 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400-500 crore, citing price increases in 24 states and cost-recovery measures.
Vivek Gupta, MD and CEO of United Breweries, said UBL has cut its estimated full-year cost impact from the Middle East conflict to ₹350-400 crore from ₹400-500 crore, citing price increases in 24 states and cost-recovery measures.
Summary

United Breweries has made a 110 crore investment in a new canning facility, aiming to boost production of Kingfisher and other premium brands despite rising input costs.

Gift this article

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) expects its premium beer business to grow 20-25% annually over the next three to five years, nearly three times the pace of India’s broader beer market, as the brewer steps up investment in premium brands and expands its canning capacity.

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) expects its premium beer business to grow 20-25% annually over the next three to five years, nearly three times the pace of India’s broader beer market, as the brewer steps up investment in premium brands and expands its canning capacity.

Premium products currently account for about 10% of UBL’s business and are growing at more than 20% in volume, managing director and chief executive Vivek Gupta told Mint. The company is therefore stepping up investment in premium brands such as Heineken Silver and Kingfisher Ultra, while also expanding its canning capacity.

Premium products currently account for about 10% of UBL’s business and are growing at more than 20% in volume, managing director and chief executive Vivek Gupta told Mint. The company is therefore stepping up investment in premium brands such as Heineken Silver and Kingfisher Ultra, while also expanding its canning capacity.

UBL, which sells Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Premium, Heineken, Amstel and other brands, in an exchange filing on Tuesday, announced a 110 crore investment in a new canning facility at its Ellora brewery in Maharashtra, its second such investment this year after a canning line announced at its Nizam brewery in Telangana in July.

Also Read | Hotel chains take the road less travelled to find growth in obscure locations

The Ellora line is expected to start production by the end of September and will initially make cans of Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Premium, Bullet Strong and London Pilsner.

UBL currently gets about 20% of its sales nationally from cans, with the rest coming from bottles, Gupta said. Cans are growing faster than bottles in some states, helped by both premiumization and affordability. “A smaller can can offer a lower price point than a larger bottle, while also being easier to chill, store and carry,” he said.

The shift towards cans, however, is not simply a packaging change. Bottles remain more profitable because they can be collected and reused five or six times, while cans become relatively more attractive in markets where returnable bottles are difficult to collect, Gupta said.

The company is also dealing with higher aluminium costs, which have increased 10-15% amid the West Asia crisis, according to Gupta.

In the June quarter earnings call on 5 August, UBL said price increases across most states and its internal cost-recovery programme had begun to offset some of the pressure.

Premium play

It also said premium volumes rose about 17%, excluding deliberate cuts in some markets to protect profitability amid higher costs.

Also Read | Pernod Ricard India cuts at least 200 jobs in two years in major restructuring

The bigger question for brewers is whether India’s beer market can move beyond its relatively modest growth rate. Industry estimates peg the market for beer in India at 440-460 million cases a year, with UBL accounting for about half of the market. The company expects the category to grow 7-8% annually.

Karnataka’s beer category is growing at more than 35-40% following changes to its tax structure and retail model, he said. Maharashtra has grown more than 20% over the past two years, while other states have also seen stronger growth following policy changes.

Maharashtra is an important market for UBL, with more than 20% of the state’s alcohol retail outlets located there, Gupta said. Some outlets are also dedicated to beer and wine. The company expects demand to continue growing as new consumers reach the legal drinking age, provided the reforms remain in place.

The price gap between beer and entry-level spirits remains a key determinant of beer demand, Gupta said. Where the gap narrows, beer consumption tends to increase, making taxation a critical factor for the category.

“Beer has to be affordable. It has to be available. It has to be accessible,” Gupta said, pointing to Karnataka as an example of how policy changes can influence consumption.

Also Read | Luxury or budget? Hotel chains strike upon a juicy middle ground

Premiumisation is nevertheless becoming an increasingly important part of UBL’s growth strategy. Heineken Silver, which the company has launched in three states, is growing over 40% nationally, Gupta said. The company is also expanding its Kingfisher Ultra portfolio.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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