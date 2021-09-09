MUMBAI : Swiss bank UBS has appointed Warren Wu as the head for TMT (technology, media and telecom) for Southeast Asia and India, as the bank looks to strengthen its presence in new economy sector fundraising and M&A deals, said a person aware of the development.

“With immediate effect, Warren Wu is appointed as the Head of TMT for Southeast Asia and India at UBS Securities. Warren will also continue to lead Private Financing Markets for South East Asia & India," the person cited above said.

Wu has been instrumental in developing UBS’ presence with new economy companies across the region, he added.

He joined UBS in 2018, and previously worked for JP Morgan and Credit Suisse as a technology banker and capital markets specialist.

In the last few months UBS has advised many tech companies on fundraising and M&A transactions. In June 2021, it advised Byju’s in raising $1.5 billion from UBS Group, Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ, Blackstone Group, among others. It also advised Byju’s in its acquisition of Epic, an online reading platform for kids, for $500 million in a cash-and-stock deal. Last month, it advised private equity funds True North and TA Associates on sale of a majority stake in broadband services firm Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd to Partners Group at a valuation of around $1.2 billion.

