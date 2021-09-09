UBS appoints Warren Wu to lead tech deals in India and South East Asia

In the last few months UBS has advised many tech companies on fundraising and M&A transactions. In June 2021, it advised Byju’s in raising $1.5 billion from UBS Group, Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ, Blackstone Group, among others. It also advised Byju’s in its acquisition of Epic, an online reading platform for kids, for $500 million in a cash-and-stock deal. Last month, it advised private equity funds True North and TA Associates on sale of a majority stake in broadband services firm Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd to Partners Group at a valuation of around $1.2 billion.