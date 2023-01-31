UBS attracts wealthy clients to help lift profit2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:44 PM IST
- Switzerland’s largest bank by assets attracted new customer money in the quarter, while a rival was weakened
UBS Group AG said wealth clients added new assets at the bank in the fourth quarter, helping it post a better-than-expected net profit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×