UBS attracts wealthy clients to help lift profit

The Swiss bank made a $1.65 billion quarterly net profit, more than the $1.28 billion analysts expected and up from $1.35 billion a year earlier. Inflows from its wealth customers picked up in the quarter across most regions, lifting the annualized growth above the bank’s 5% target, to 7.9%. It stuck to financial targets and said it would aim to buy back more than $5 billion in stock this year. UBS bought back $5.6 billion in stock in 2022.