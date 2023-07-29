UBS Credit Suisse merger: UBS to fire hundreds of Credit Suisse bankers — report

UBS Credit Suisse merger: UBS to fire hundreds of Credit Suisse bankers — report1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 06:52 AM IST
UBS Credit Suisse merger layoffs: UBS begins layoffs of Credit Suisse investment banking officials following their merger; duplication of operations cited as reason
UBS Credit Suisse merger layoffs: More than hundred Credit Suisse investment bankers might have to face the layoff challenge in near ter. As per the Swiss weekly HandelsZeitung report published on Friday, UBS has begun the implementation of UBS Credit Suisse merger plans. In this exercise, UBS may fire investment bankers of Credit Suisse.
