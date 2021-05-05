Mumbai: UBS Group, the world's largest wealth manager, has donated $1.5 million to support a range of relief programs in Indiasuch as immediate supply of oxygen and medicines to the needy.

The Swiss bank is working with Swasti, a Bengaluru-based NGO which designs and delivers health and well-being solutions, along with supporting COVAX to ensure equitable procurement and distribution of vaccines. It will team up with some of its existing partners to help build resilience in local communities and support mental well-being.

"The current wave of the pandemic has had a devastating impact across the country and our thoughts are with all who are suffering. Last year's donation of $1 million was to support emergency relief for frontline and migrant workers, and providing help to alleviate the suffering in the worst affected regions," said Edmund Koh, president Asia Pacific and member of the Group Executive Board.

The Zurich-based wealth manager has also introduced several initiatives to assist its employees in India as they navigate the crisis.

