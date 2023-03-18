UBS in talks to take over Credit Suisse3 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 09:54 PM IST
- Discussions are part of an urgent effort by Swiss and global authorities to restore trust in the banking system
UBS Group AG is in talks to take over parts or all of Credit Suisse Group AG, which might involve a government backstop, part of an urgent effort by Swiss and global authorities to restore trust in the banking system, people familiar with the situation said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×