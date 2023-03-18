Home / Companies / News /  UBS in talks to take over Credit Suisse
UBS Group AG is in talks to take over parts or all of Credit Suisse Group AG, which might involve a government backstop, part of an urgent effort by Swiss and global authorities to restore trust in the banking system, people familiar with the situation said.

