UBS names Colm Kelleher as next chairman

Mr. Kelleher was born in Ireland and raised in England. He rose to be No. 2 at Morgan Stanley by tightening up operational controls to make the bank safer, and outlasted rivals through the bank’s internal power struggles. He pushed the firm’s retail brokers and investment bankers to work more closely together, similar to UBS’s efforts to springboard business between its wealth arm and investment bank.

