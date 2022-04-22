NEW DELHI : Investment bank UBS on Friday lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 7% for the current financial year from 7.7% earlier and cautioned that India’s rural economy continues to remain a drag.

It also warned that the benchmark CPI inflation could hover above RBI’s comfort level of 6% for at least three quarters.

The brokerage said in a report that high energy prices, slower global growth following the prolonged covid-19 induced lockdown in China and the Ukraine war are among the factors that could impact India growth during the current fiscal. UBS said India could be among the worst impacted in Asia in terms of widening trade deficit due to rising global commodity prices.

Flagging deeper rural stress, UBS pointed to a divergence in urban and rural growth. The economic indicators for urban growth seem to be doing reasonably well, including fuel consumption, passenger car sales, domestic air passenger traffic and corporate wage growth, the report said.

“However, those for the rural economy remain a drag with muted rural wage growth, weakness in the tractor and two-wheelers sales, diesel consumption and higher inflationary pressures," it added.

“Going forward, we believe the passthrough of high global commodity prices to the real economy will affect households‘ purchasing power and company margins, and constrain the fiscal space available to spend on productive sectors, including capex," it said. The report observed clear signs that higher global food prices have started impacting domestic food prices. Global wheat prices are 56% and 29% above wholesale and retail wheat prices in India and there is an opportunity for farmers to gain via exports to global markets, UBS said.