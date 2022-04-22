UBS pares GDP growth forecast

“Going forward, we believe the passthrough of high global commodity prices to the real economy will affect households‘ purchasing power and company margins, and constrain the fiscal space available to spend on productive sectors, including capex," it said. The report observed clear signs that higher global food prices have started impacting domestic food prices. Global wheat prices are 56% and 29% above wholesale and retail wheat prices in India and there is an opportunity for farmers to gain via exports to global markets, UBS said.

