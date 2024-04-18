UBS plans next round of job cuts after Credit Suisse takeover, hundreds of jobs across units to be affected
These layoffs will affect over a hundred jobs and go beyond the routine trimming of underperformers is likely to be undertaken in the coming weeks, but the timing is not yet finalised.
UBS Group AG is set to slash jobs as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its workforce following the takeover of Credit Suisse, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message