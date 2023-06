UBS Group plans to cut more than half of Credit Suisse's workforce starting next month as a result of the bank's emergency takeover, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Bankers, traders and support employees posted in London, New York, and in some parts of Asia are expected to bear the brunt of layoff, with almost all activities at risk, the report said.

The report said the bank plans three rounds of cuts in 2023, with the first expected by the end of July and two more rounds tentatively in September and October.

UBS, whose combined workforce jumped to about 120,000 when the emergency deal closed, has said it aims to save some $6 billion in staff costs in the coming years.

Earlier today, CEO Sergio Ermotti said the Swiss bank will announce changes to its third level of management within the next 20 days.

Ermotti further added the first two management levels at the bank have already been established and the upcoming announcements will give up to 1,500 employees clear responsibilities.

(With inputes from agencies)