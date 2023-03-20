To restore the lost confidence in the Swiss economy and banking sector due to contagion fear, this country's regulators led a mega deal between the two banks. UBS will soon become the new owner of troubles-filled Credit Suisse. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2023. UBS will acquire Credit Suisse for CHF 3 billion (approximately $3.25 billion). But what about employees of Credit Suisse, and how much is UBS going to acquire from Credit Suisse? As of now, UBS has shown confidence to continue the employment of staff at the embattled lender. While the deal is significant during banks turmoil.

