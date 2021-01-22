UBS sells IndusInd Bank shares worth over 366 cr

UBS sells IndusInd Bank shares worth over ₹366 cr1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 10:26 PM IST
The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price of ₹928 per share
New Delhi: UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold nearly 40 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd worth over ₹366 crore through an open market transaction.
As per the data available on the BSE, UBS Principal Capital Asia offloaded 39.50 lakh shares of the bank at an average price of ₹928 apiece, valuing the transaction at ₹366.56 crore.
The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, the data showed.
According to the shareholding data of IndusInd Bank for the December 2020 quarter, UBS Principal Capital Asia held 2.35 per cent stake in the bank as a public shareholder.
On Friday, shares of the bank fell 3.55 per cent to ₹893.40 apiece on the BSE.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
