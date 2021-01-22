Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >UBS sells IndusInd Bank shares worth over 366 cr
On Friday, shares of the bank fell 3.55 per cent to 893.40 apiece on the BSE

UBS sells IndusInd Bank shares worth over 366 cr

1 min read . 10:26 PM IST PTI

The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price of 928 per share

New Delhi: UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold nearly 40 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd worth over 366 crore through an open market transaction.

New Delhi: UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold nearly 40 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd worth over 366 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the data available on the BSE, UBS Principal Capital Asia offloaded 39.50 lakh shares of the bank at an average price of 928 apiece, valuing the transaction at 366.56 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As per the data available on the BSE, UBS Principal Capital Asia offloaded 39.50 lakh shares of the bank at an average price of 928 apiece, valuing the transaction at 366.56 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, the data showed.

According to the shareholding data of IndusInd Bank for the December 2020 quarter, UBS Principal Capital Asia held 2.35 per cent stake in the bank as a public shareholder.

On Friday, shares of the bank fell 3.55 per cent to 893.40 apiece on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.