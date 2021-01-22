UBS sells IndusInd Bank shares worth over 366 cr

The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price of ₹928 per share

New Delhi: UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold nearly 40 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd worth over ₹366 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, the data showed.

According to the shareholding data of IndusInd Bank for the December 2020 quarter, UBS Principal Capital Asia held 2.35 per cent stake in the bank as a public shareholder.

On Friday, shares of the bank fell 3.55 per cent to ₹893.40 apiece on the BSE.

