UBS Group AG named JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Sarah Youngwood as its next chief financial officer, another high-profile hire of an American banking veteran as the Swiss bank takes on wealth-management rivals in the U.S.

Ms. Youngwood, at JPMorgan for 24 years, has been CFO for consumer and community banking, a rung down from the C-suite role she will take at UBS. She is succeeding Kirt Gardner, who UBS said decided to leave after nine years. She is set to take over in May after a two-month handover period.

UBS named former Morgan Stanley executive Colm Kelleher as its next chairman last month, adding firepower to the bank’s push to court more rich American customers with digital wealth advice.

Ms. Youngwood’s hire will help balance the gender composition of UBS’s top management team. In May it hired a banking outsider from Rio Tinto PLC, Barbara Levi, as general counsel, and now will have four women on the executive board, up from two in 2020. Ms. Youngwood’s JPMorgan roles included heading finance for its global technology unit and for the bank’s diversity and inclusion team. Earlier, her jobs there were in investor relations and the financial institutions group in Paris, London and New York. She has French and American citizenship.

One of Ms. Youngwood’s JPMorgan bosses, and a predecessor there as consumer banking CFO, is Marianne Lake. Ms. Lake is one of banking’s most powerful women and in a clutch of executives who are seen as being groomed as eventual successors to CEO Jamie Dimon. The consumer bank is often JPMorgan’s largest division by profit.

UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers has said that adding gender and ethnic diversity at the bank is a priority. He championed a move in June to let around two-thirds of UBS staff mix working from home with the office, positioning the flexibility as a hiring advantage. Some other big banks pressured workers to return to the office full time.

Mr. Hamers has also homed in on digital products as a way to spread UBS’s reach. In October, he said the bank would launch a digital investing platform in the U.S. for customers with between $250,000 and $2 million in assets, down-market from its current client base. Customers will be able to select from recommended investments and bounce their portfolios off a human adviser if desired.

The move puts UBS into more direct competition with U.S. rivals such as Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch, which have been building apps to bring in less-affluent households.

Mr. Gardner, 62, is leaving after playing a key role in UBS’s revival of its fortunes from financial-crisis basket case to global wealth manager serving billionaires. He joined UBS in 2013 and has been on the executive board as CFO since 2016. UBS is now widely seen as one of Europe’s strongest banks, reflected in its share price trading around book value.

UBS rival Credit Suisse Group AG has also hired for top jobs from American banks to rebuild its credibility with investors. U.S. banks have roared ahead of European banks in the past decade with stronger earnings and financial health.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

