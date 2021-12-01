UBS taps JPMorgan executive Sarah Youngwood as CFO

Ms. Youngwood’s hire will help balance the gender composition of UBS’s top management team. In May it hired a banking outsider from Rio Tinto PLC, Barbara Levi, as general counsel, and now will have four women on the executive board, up from two in 2020. Ms. Youngwood’s JPMorgan roles included heading finance for its global technology unit and for the bank’s diversity and inclusion team. Earlier, her jobs there were in investor relations and the financial institutions group in Paris, London and New York. She has French and American citizenship.

