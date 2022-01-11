UBS targets less-wealthy customers with advice by device

The bank stored up deferred tax assets in the U.S. after huge annual losses in the 2007-08 global financial crisis, meaning earnings there go to the bottom line, an incentive to make more of its profit in the country. The BNP Paribas analysts on Friday said those tax assets don’t seem to be getting valued in UBS’s stock price, which has performed better than most European peers but trades at a discount to big U.S. banks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}