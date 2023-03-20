UBS vows to shrink ‘tricky’ Credit Suisse investment bank

UBS vows to shrink ‘tricky’ Credit Suisse investment bank2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:57 AM IST
UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said he will manage down Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment bank, curtailing a source of losses in recent years in a move that potentially spells the end for plans to carve out parts of the unit under the CS First Boston brand.
