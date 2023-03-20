UBS vows to shrink ‘tricky’ Credit Suisse investment bank

UBS is taking over a portfolio of “difficult-to-assess" illiquid assets, including long-dated derivatives as well as swaps, for which the bank negotiated a loss guarantee from the Swiss government. Given the fast nature of the deal, UBS was not able to do proper due diligence on the portfolio, though Kelleher said that there is no reason that Credit Suisse has not marked those correctly. The bank is expected to assume any first losses on winding down the portfolio of up to 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.4 billion), and government would backstop an additional 9 billion francs in potential losses.