UBS winds down Credit Suisse global markets business: Report

UBS winds down Credit Suisse global markets business: Report1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Increases in positions, or maturity extensions, will now not be possible for clients at Credit Suisse, which trades a wide variety of assets from stocks to currencies. Existing positions will continue to be serviced.
Credit Suisse said it will reduce the volume of new markets business from Sept. 22 while UBS integrates its former rival, the bank said in a letter sent to clients, as the 166-year-old firm winds down trading in global securities.
