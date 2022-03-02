UCO Bank on Wednesday said it is in partnership with Fisdom to offer demat account, stockbroking services, pension funds and tax filing to its customers.

With the rollout of this product and service suite, UCO Bank said its customers will get a robust 3-in-1 personal banking experience. The services will be offered through UCO Bank’s mobile banking application UCO mBanking Plus and will gradually be accessible through its internet banking platform.

“We are thrilled to extend our demat account and stockbroking service suite to UCO Bank for its customers. We are excited to work with UCO Bank given that it shares the same passion for delivering customer excellence as we do. We look forward to building more features, offering more products and including incremental service propositions for the customers in association with UCO Bank," said Rakesh Singh, CEO - broking, Fisdom.

“UCO Bank customers will now be able to learn about, invest in, track the performance of and redeem from a variety of instruments. With products ranging from IPOs as well as secondary capital market products, mutual funds, digital pension funds and finally tax-filing, the proposition offers a competitive value proposition to customers in terms of digital wealth management," the bank said in its statement.

"We have always taken pride in our value system and actions that place the customer at the center. This initiative is yet another step in the same direction. We continue to take efforts to be the preferred banker for all financial needs of our customers. The partnership with Fisdom has helped us develop and deliver a truly digital wealth management experience to our customers," said Soma Sankara Prasad, MD and CEO, UCO Bank.

The strategic partnership between UCO Bank and Fisdom has been able to blend the best of both organisations to offer customers a uniquely trustworthy, robust and truly digital wealth management experience at a single destination.

