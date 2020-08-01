Home >Companies >News >UCO Bank ready to come out of PCA framework: Official
UCO Bank (Mint)
UCO Bank (Mint)

UCO Bank ready to come out of PCA framework: Official

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2020, 02:45 PM IST PTI

  • UCO banks is all set to come out of RBI's prompt corrective action framework after it reported profits for two quarters

KOLKATA : State-owned UCO Bank, which posted net profit for two successive quarters, is ready to come out of the RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, an official said on Saturday.

In May 2017, the central bank had initiated PCA against the lender due to high non-performing assets and negative return on assets.

"We are ready to approach the RBI to come out of the framework, as the bank posted net profit for two successive quarters," the official said.

He said non-performing assets and capital adequacy norms levels as on June 30 also entitles the bank to move out of the lending constraints' purview.

Net NPA of UCO Bank during the quarter to June was lower at 4.95 per cent, while the capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.65 per cent, he said.

The bank had reported a net profit of 21.46 crore in the first quarter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Mint

UCO Bank reports net profit of 21 crore in June Quarter

1 min read . 31 Jul 2020
Photo: Reuters

RBI has not shut the door on WhatsApp's payment gateway WhatsApp Pay

3 min read . 31 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout