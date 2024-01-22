udaan CFO Aditya Pande resigns amid senior-level rejig

udaan, India’s largest business-to-business e-commerce platform, Monday announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Aditya Pande, the third top exit over the past few months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The B2B e-commerce platform, in a statement, informed that the CFO's role will be taken care of Kiran Thadimarri, Group Finance Controller, and Vishnu Menon, who heads corporate strategy and investor relations (IR) as the CFO Pande has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company, after a successful stint of over three years.

Also Read | Coforge Q3 Results: Net profit rises to ₹ 238 crore Vaibhav Gupta, CEO and co-founder of uddan said, "I would like to thank Aditya for his invaluable contribution to the organisation and wish him the very best in his future endeavours." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"During his tenure, Aditya played a pivotal role in shaping udaan’s financial strategy marked by strategic financial decision-making, implementation of resilient financial systems, successful fundraising and a razor-sharp focus on fiscal management," the company said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE: 'Hamare Prabhu Ram aa gae,’ PM Modi in Ayodhya Thadimarri has been elevated to the executive management team with additional responsibility of treasury, corporate finance and corporate audit. He has been with Udaan for three years and Menon for four years. In his enhanced role, Thadimarri will report to CEO Vaibhav Gupta.

Vishnu Menon, Head of Corporate Strategy and investor relations, will take on the additional responsibility of business finance, as part of the organisational changes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court issues notice to Eknath Shinde faction "Both Kiran and Vishnu will work towards further strengthening the financial and governance practices at Udaan with the objective of enabling the company to achieve operational profitability and public market readiness in the next 12-18 months," the company said in a statement.

It is important to note that chief business officer (CBO) Vivek Gupta and chief technology officer (CTO) Gaurav Bhalotia left the company in September last year, after the B2B e-commerce platform merged its essentials business with the discretionary business.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration Photos: PM Modi unveils Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya Announcing the organisational changes, udaan said these are in line with the company's commitment to drive profitable growth and continue strengthening core capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The release mentioned that Thadimarri, a qualified Chartered Accountant, has been associated with udaan for close to three years.

In a career spanning two decades, Kiran graduated from GE's premier leadership programmes, was CFO of GE Water, South Asia, has worked closely with Aditya Pande (outgoing Group CFO, udaan) at GE Healthcare during his 14-year stint at GE, and subsequently co-founded a healthcare technology distribution company.

Also Read | Travel Insurance: Flight cancelled or delayed due to fog? 5 important points to keep in mind Vishnu Menon, Head - Corporate Strategy & IR, takes on the additional responsibility of business finance, and will continue to report to the CEO. Menon has been associated with udaan for the past four years. An MBA from IIM Calcutta with a degree in Engineering from the Kerala University, Menon in the past has worked as a management consultant with Bain & Co and was also the Founder & CEO of Wandertrails, an experiential travel startup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!