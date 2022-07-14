Udaan enters fray for Metro Cash3 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 12:33 AM IST
I-banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have been tasked to find a buyer for its entire business in the country
I-banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have been tasked to find a buyer for its entire business in the country
NEW DELHI : Udaan, India’s largest business-to-business startup, has expressed interest to buy Metro AG’s India wholesale unit, joining deep-pocketed suitors, including Reliance Industries Ltd and Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group Co., a person directly aware of the plans said.