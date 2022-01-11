Udaan net loss little changed as revenue surges over six-fold

In April 2020, Udaan reportedly laid off numerous contract workers in a bid to save capital anticipating a blip in demand, after the central government had announced a lockdown to curb the spread of the contagious Covid-19 (Udaan lays off over 2,000 contractual employees as covid-19 hits supply chains). However, penetration of e-commerce in India accelerated in 2020 after local and state authorities put restrictions on businesses and movements of people, forcing millions to switch to online shopping.