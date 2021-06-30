Bengaluru: Business-to-business (b2b) e-commerce platform Udaan on Wednesday said it has sold nearly 15 million ‘covid safety essentials’ on the platform during the second wave of the pandemic.

The products sold catered to over 23,000 orders from over 400 sellers across 5,000 pin codes.

Udaan said it has witnessed a five-fold surge in the demand for items like protective masks, face shields and PPE suits.

The second wave saw a huge demand of over 11 million protective masks, making it the largest item sold on the platform. During the period, the platform also shipped over 1,00,000 face shields, oximeters, PPE suits and kits, infrared thermometers, and oxygen concentrators among other essential items across 750 cities and towns.

March onwards, till the gradual decline of the second wave, about 6 million covid safety essentials were shipped to Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, accounting for more than 50% of the overall orders for covid essentials on the platform.

Some Tier 2 and 3 towns such as Tezpur, Sivasagar, Dhubri, North Lakhimpur (Assam) and Balurghat, Cooch Behar (West Bengal) witnessed high demand for oximeters and face masks. Maximum orders for face shields came from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Assam. Highest sales of infrared thermometers were in Andhra Pradesh, followed by Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“As a result of restrictions imposed during the second wave of covid-19, the supply-chain and distribution ecosystem of retailers were disrupted. During these challenging times, we ensured regular, uninterrupted, and timely delivery of covid safety essentials at best prices to the buyers on our platform. This ensured that the end customer was continuously served by our retailer partners, while the economic activity also continued which was extremely important to keep the wheels of the economy moving during this period," said Uday Bhaskar, head – lifestyle, electronics, general merchandise (non-food business), Udaan.

The retailers on the platform benefitted from door-step delivery by placing orders on the Udaan app from the convenience of their homes and shops, the startup said. It fulfilled these orders through its strong and reliable supply-chain and logistics network covering 900 cities and 12,000 pin codes.

