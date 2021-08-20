Bengaluru-based B2B buying platform for small and medium enterprises Udaan, in collaboration with drone manufacturers Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS), on Friday completed the trial run of drone delivery of medicines in the city.

Called as the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), the trial run was conducted under the supervision of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at a 15 km radius in Gauribidanur, a town in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

TAS is India’s first DGCA-approved drone maker for civil drones and also possesses a licence to manufacture military drones from the Ministry of Defence.

Udaan said the pilot successfully tested two drones, the Medcopter X4 and the Medcopter X8.

Each of the drones carried up to 2kgs of payload and the distance for each was in the range of 2-7kms.

The drones were able to cover an average of 3.5 kms in 5-7 minutes, the online platform said.

“The success of today’s trial run opens a massive opportunity to revolutionise customer experience in distribution and logistics space," Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Product Engineer, Udaan, said.

The trial run is significant in the sense that it opens up the possibility of beyond line-of-sight drones for last mile delivery of shipments, especially in areas with bad road connectivity or areas with heavy traffic/ dense urban settings.

It would also serve as a big boost to kiranas, shop owners, chemists and MSMEs in the country.

The Centre this May okayed drone delivery trials of vaccinations by Telangana government, while drone startups such as Skylark Drones, Urbanmatrix technologies, and Ideaforge, among many others raising funds.

A January 2020 PWC report pegged that the Indian drone market is expected to touch $885 million in the 2021 fiscal.

