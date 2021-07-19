Uday Kotak asks India to prioritise these five big things for the rest of 2021

Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak suggested five big things that India needs to prioritise for the remainder of 2021

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak suggested five big things that India needs to prioritise for the remainder of 2021. The billionaire banker puts vaccination on the top spot in the list. The second thing Kotak wants is building healthcare capacity for India to tackle the upcoming third wave. Kotak puts schooling and jobs as the next two important fronts challenging India. The fifth and the last key thing Kotak suggests is structural inflation.

Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak suggested five big things that India needs to prioritise for the remainder of 2021. The billionaire banker puts vaccination on the top spot in the list. The second thing Kotak wants is building healthcare capacity for India to tackle the upcoming third wave. Kotak puts schooling and jobs as the next two important fronts challenging India. The fifth and the last key thing Kotak suggests is structural inflation.

Kotak put up his list of priority on Twitter for users to bring forward their opinions on the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak put up his list of priority on Twitter for users to bring forward their opinions on the same. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Both states and central govt have been urged by experts to ramp up tbe vaccination process. India has fully vaccinated only 5.9% of its population till date. It has administered a total of 40.64 crore covid vaccine under the nationwide vaccination drive.