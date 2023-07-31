Uday Kotak dismisses rumours, says no communication from RBI on Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO succession: Report2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:29 PM IST
'We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its Board members on CEO succession,' Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on July 31.
Kotak Mahindra Bank on July 31 dismissed media reports of CEO Uday Kotak's succession plans, saying that there has been no communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the same matter, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. "We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its Board members on CEO succession," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on Monday.
