Kotak Mahindra Bank on July 31 dismissed media reports of CEO Uday Kotak's succession plans, saying that there has been no communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the same matter, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. "We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its Board members on CEO succession," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a Bloomberg report had indicated that the central bank has been nudging Kotak Mahindra Bank to pick an outsider for succeeding Uday Kotak as the next CEO. The report added that the RBI has conveyed its view to board members of the private-sector lender as well as Uday Kotak. Bloomberg also stated that the RBI is reviewing whether stakes held by the lender in the insurance units pose any risks.

As per earlier exchange filings by the bank, Uday Kotak will be retiring as the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank on December 31, 2023 and assume his new role of a non-executive director.

Analysts and market participants expect that either KVS Manian, the director and head of corporate and investment banking or Shanti Ekambaram, who currently heads key functions like Kotak 811, HR and treasury, could be in-line for being the next CEO, succeeding Kotak.

Beating the market estimates, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported PAT (Profit After Tax) for Q1FY24 stood at ₹3,452 crore, up 67 per cent from ₹2,071 crore in Q1FY23. CASA ratio of the private lender as on June 30, 2023 stood at 49.0 per cent. Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY24 increased to ₹6,234 crore, from ₹4,697 crore in Q1FY23, up 33 per cent YoY. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 5.57 per cent for Q1FY24.

On July 31, shares Kotak Mahindra Bank settled 1.09 per cent lower at ₹1,856.50 apiece on the BSE.