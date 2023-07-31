Kotak Mahindra Bank clarified on July 31 that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not communicated anything on the private lender plans on the succession of its CEO.
"We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its Board members on CEO succession," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on July 31.
