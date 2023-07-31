Hello User
Home/ Companies / News/  Uday Kotak dismisses rumours, says no communication from RBI on Kotak Mahindra's CEO succession: Report

Uday Kotak dismisses rumours, says no communication from RBI on Kotak Mahindra's CEO succession: Report

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:29 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

  • 'We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its Board members on CEO succession,' Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on July 31.

Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Kotak Mahindra Bank clarified on July 31 that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not communicated anything on the private lender plans on the succession of its CEO.

"We would like to state that there is no communication, formal or informal, from RBI to Kotak Mahindra Bank or its Board members on CEO succession," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement on July 31.

