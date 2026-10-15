Uday Kotak in Reliance Jio IPO press conference: Historic issue! RIL to become largest conglomerate by market cap

The Reliance Industries Group will become India's largest conglomerate by market capitalisation following the listing of Jio Platforms, Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak said on Thursday.
Set to open for subscription on October 21, the Jio IPO comes nearly two decades after Reliance's last major public offering and is poised to be India's largest-ever IPO, with an issue size of ₹30,188 crore.
Jio IPO is a testament to the development of the next generation of leadership in Reliance Industries Limited, said Uday Kotak at the opening of the Jio Platforms IPO press conference. He also said Jio's years of perseverance had translated into market leadership in India's mobility and home broadband segments.
Quick answers to key questions
Uday Kotak said Reliance Industries could become India’s largest conglomerate by market capitalisation after Jio Platforms lists. He described the IPO as evidence of the next generation of leadership at Reliance and said Jio had achieved market leadership in mobility and home broadband.
The IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23. Its price band is ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per share.
The IPO is a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. Jio Platforms intends to use up to ₹27,500 crore to repay certain borrowings of its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
The prospectus highlights risks including spectrum availability, customer retention and ARPU, network or technology disruptions, and reliance on infrastructure providers. Jio Platforms’ financial performance also depends heavily on its subsidiary RJIL.
Analysts cited in the articles said investors could consider the IPO with a long-term horizon, while remaining mindful of valuation and market risks. The articles advise investors to consult certified experts before making an investment decision.
Jio Platforms, the telecoms and digital services arm of Reliance Industries, will open its initial public offering on October 21, according to its red herring prospectus, a listing of India's largest mobile carrier by subscribers.
(Refresh for updates)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.