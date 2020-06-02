Uday Kotak sells 6,800 crore stake, stalemate with RBI ends

Following a board meeting, the bank had said that shares have been offered to investors at Rs. 1145 apiece, which was at a discount of 6.43% to the market price of Rs. 1,223.70 then. Kotak Mahindra bank had said on 26 May that it had set a floor price of Rs1,147.75 per share for the offering. As per Sebi norms, the bank was allowed to offer a maximum discount of up to 5% on the floor price to investors.