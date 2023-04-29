Uday Kotak's comeback in best interest of stakeholders, says CFO4 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations on bank chief executive tenure, Kotak cannot continue in his current role after December.
Mumbai: Uday Kotak’s plan to return as non-executive director after his tenure as Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive ends in December is compliant with regulations and is in the best interest of all stakeholders, a senior bank executive said on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×