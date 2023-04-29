Uday Kotak's comeback in best interest of stakeholders, says CFO

The matter stems from the bank’s shareholders recently approving the return of the bank’s founder as a non-executive non-independent director after 31 December. Under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations on bank chief executive tenure, Kotak cannot continue in his current role after December. Mint reported the bank has taken legal advice on the issue and experts said that the mandatory cooling-off period of three years is applicable only to those who want to return in executive roles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}