Uday Shankar to step down as Disney India chairman, APAC president

NEW DELHI: Uday Shankar will step down as president, the Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India, effective 31 December, the media and entertainment conglomerate said in a statement. He moves on to pursue another entrepreneurial endeavour, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Shankar will remain with Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international segment through end of 2020 to ensure smooth transition.

“I want to thank Uday for his leadership and dedication to our APAC business. With the successful launch of Disney+ throughout the region, he has helped put the Walt Disney Company in a commanding position in this dynamic and incredibly strategic part of the world," Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international segment said in a statement.

Shankar has served as president of the Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India since February 2019. Previously, he was president of 21st Century Fox for Asia and the chairman and CEO of Star India. He took over the leadership of Star India in 2007 where he helped consolidate its sports broadcasting operations through 21st Century Fox’s acquisition of its joint venture with ESPN. He also supervised the launch of the company’s video streaming platform Hotstar.

Shankar has also served as CEO and editor of Star News, and editor and news director at TV Today Group, where he spearheaded the launch of Aaj Tak, a Hindi news channel, in 2000 and Headlines Today, an English news channel, in 2003.

“I have always believed in the power of creativity and cutting-edge technology to create a better world and consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to do so at Star, 21CF and now at The Walt Disney Company. As I look back on this journey, I take pride in having set ambitious goals in my professional career, and achieving all that we set out to do," Shankar said in a statement.

“For some time now, I have been contemplating the question of how I give back to the country, community and the industry that have given me so much. I think the best way to express my gratitude to all of them will be to support and mentor a new generation of entrepreneurs as they set out to create transformational solutions that will have a positive impact on countless lives. I intend to partner with global investors and pioneers to achieve this," he added.





