New Delhi: Udman Hotels, the hotel brand by gifting company Ferns N Petals, has launched a 46-room four-star luxury property in Haridwar. Udman Hotels & Resorts by FNP has five properties across locations in Delhi NCR as well as an upcoming hotel in Sariska, Rajasthan. The company rents or leases its properties and manages the hotels by itself.

Vikaas Gutgutia, founder and managing director of the company, said, “We are happy to expand our brand of bouquet hotels. We have already operationalized five hotels and another three are in advanced stages of construction. Our aim is to operate 50 hotels under the brand."

It is the second hotel firm this week to announce a hotel in the hills. Earlier, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) had announced the opening of 33-key hotel in the hills. The Baragarh Resort & Spa, under its IHCL SeleQtions hotel is in Manali, Himachal Pradesh and the company had said it was in line with its strategy of strengthening its presence in the hill station state Himachal Pradesh since it has a tremendous tourism potential. The company also has a presence in the other popular hill stations like Theog and Dharamshala.

According to the Trends & Opportunities report from hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, India expects to add about 59,238 rooms between 2022 and 2027. Of that, 6.4% will be luxury developments, and 27.5% will be upscale hotels. The largest number of hotels in India will come up in Bengaluru at 20,824 rooms by 2027, followed by Goa at 11,054 rooms. Chennai will add 10,604 rooms by that year. Currently, Bengaluru has 14,022 rooms, Chennai has 9,763, and Goa has 8,244 rooms.