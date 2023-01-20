Udman Hotels by Ferns N Petals launches 46-key hotel in Haridwar1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 02:44 PM IST
India expects to add about 59,238 rooms between 2022 and 2027. Of that, 6.4% will be luxury developments, and 27.5% will be upscale hotels.
New Delhi: Udman Hotels, the hotel brand by gifting company Ferns N Petals, has launched a 46-room four-star luxury property in Haridwar. Udman Hotels & Resorts by FNP has five properties across locations in Delhi NCR as well as an upcoming hotel in Sariska, Rajasthan. The company rents or leases its properties and manages the hotels by itself.
